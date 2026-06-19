Three-Way GOP Primary Race to Determine Challenger for Subramanyam’s 10th District Seat

InsideNoVa reported that three Republicans — Dave Beckwith, Julie Perry, and Anthony Suttles — will compete in the Aug. 4 primary for the GOP nomination to face U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D) in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. A fourth candidate, Sam Wong, has withdrawn despite leading in fundraising.

The district covers all of Loudoun County, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, Manassas and Manassas Park, western Prince William County, and parts of Fairfax, with the primary decided by plurality vote. Beckwith, a Loudoun resident and Air Force veteran, and Perry, a teacher focused on education spending, debated Wednesday in Ashburn.

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