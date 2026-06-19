Battlefield High School Baseball Team Wins First VHSL Class 6 State Championship

Prince William County Public Schools News reported that the Battlefield High School baseball team won its first Virginia High School League Class 6 Championship with a 6-3 victory over Independence High School on June 18, 2026. Junior Luke Raflo hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to help secure the title, while strong pitching from Alex Kamprowski and Josh Gunning limited Independence’s offense.

The win marks the second consecutive year a Prince William County Public Schools team has claimed the state title, following Gainesville High School’s victory last year. Head coach Jay Burkhart praised his team’s resilience after an early-season slump, with players highlighting the achievement as a long-awaited milestone for the program and its coach of 16 years.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.