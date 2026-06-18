Rescued Eagle Returns to Stafford Skies

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported that, alongside the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center and Stafford County residents, officials helped release an eagle rescued by the county’s Animal Control unit around Memorial Day. The bird received excellent care at the wildlife center before being returned to the wild.

The successful release highlights ongoing local wildlife rehabilitation efforts in Stafford County, allowing the majestic raptor to once again soar through Northern Virginia skies.

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