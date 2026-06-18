Quantico Marine Corps Base Hosts Independence Day Celebration on July 2

Marine Corps Base Quantico announced via Facebook that the Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for July 2 at 5 p.m. at Lejeune Field, featuring food trucks, yard games, a performance by the Marine Corps Band, and a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.

This family-friendly event on base celebrates 250 years of American freedom and offers Northern Virginia residents a chance to enjoy patriotic festivities with military community spirit.

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