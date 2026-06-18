DHS Urges Spanberger to Work with ICE After Child Sex Crime in Prince William County

7News reported that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger not to release Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez, an illegal immigrant charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl at a babysitter’s home in Woodbridge.

ICE lodged a detainer against Hernandez, who entered the country illegally, and DHS criticized Spanberger’s executive orders limiting cooperation with ICE and 287(g) agreements.

The case has spotlighted ongoing debates in Northern Virginia over immigration enforcement, sanctuary policies, and public safety following the March 30, 2026, incident in Prince William County, as federal officials point to it amid a DOJ lawsuit challenging new state anti-ICE laws.

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