Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas Closes, Merges with Patriot in Fairfax

InsideNoVA reported that Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas has closed and consolidated with Patriot Harley-Davidson following a sale. The Manassas shop at 9321 Center St. closed at the end of May, with employees transitioning to the Fairfax location. California-based Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the deal between Lindsay Automotive Group and PVM Enterprises, led by Paul Veracka.

The move combines resources to expand market share and customer service for Harley-Davidson riders across Northern Virginia, building on Bull Run’s 2017 origins from Whitt’s Harley-Davidson in historic Old Town Manassas. PVM Enterprises is the largest Harley-Davidson dealer on the East Coast.

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