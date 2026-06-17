Podcast: New Name, Bigger Vision: Fredericksburg Region Launches Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads

The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, a longtime regional economic development organization, has officially rebranded as Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads (VIC), aiming to position the area as a unified hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and talent retention.

President Tom Scott discussed the rebrand in a recent Potomac Local News podcast interview. The new identity was unveiled May 13, 2026, at an ACES luncheon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Background and History

The organization, formed in the late 1990s as one of Virginia’s regional economic development groups under the Virginia Economic Development Partnership framework, previously operated as the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance. It serves the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.

Scott, who became president in April 2026, succeeding Curry Roberts, emphasized the rebrand as a strategic step forward. “This is a defining moment for our region,” he said, highlighting the need for a stronger, unified brand to compete nationally and internationally.

Strategic Location and Targeted Industries

The region sits at a strategic “crossroads” along I-95, between Washington, D.C., and Richmond. It features robust fiber infrastructure, proximity to major markets, and a growing talent pool anchored by the University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College. The area offers more affordable housing and quality of life compared to Northern Virginia.

Virginia is already the world’s data center capital, driven by AI and tech demand, so recruitment in that sector is minimal. Instead, VIC is targeting diversified industries to balance the tax base:

Aerospace and defense manufacturing

Life sciences and device manufacturing

Cybersecurity, AI, modeling and simulation

Engineering and professional services

The goal is to create opportunities for local graduates to stay in the region rather than leave for jobs elsewhere.

Regional Collaboration

Scott stressed that site selectors evaluate areas regionally. VIC partners closely with local economic development offices in Fredericksburg, Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Stafford to present a cohesive narrative.

He acknowledged competitive pressures from states like North Carolina but noted Virginia’s strong business climate. Challenges include housing availability and affordability, though the Fredericksburg area remains more attainable than Northern Virginia.

The rebrand emphasizes the region’s distinct identity: “We are not Northern Virginia,” Scott said, noting its suitability for manufacturing and other sectors that benefit from available land, workforce, and infrastructure.

Learn More

Visit the official website at vaicx.com or virginiasinnovationcrossroads.com. Follow Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads on LinkedIn for updates.

Potomac Local News will continue monitoring regional economic development efforts. Sign up for our free daily newsletter at potomaclocal.com for updates on local government, business, and community news in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and beyond.