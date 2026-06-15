Prince William County Non-Emergency Line Down

“The county is aware that the Non-Emergency Public Safety line, 703-792-6500, is experiencing difficulties and is working on resolving it,” Prince William County Government announced. “In the interim, if you have a non-emergency to report please call 703-792-6590. If you have an emergency please call 911.”

The temporary alternate number for non-emergencies is 703-792-6590 while county officials address the outage with the primary line.

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