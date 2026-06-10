Early Voting Opens for August GOP Primary

“Early voting for the August 4, 2026, Republican Primary for the United States Senate and the 7th District United States House of Representatives seat begins on Thursday, June 18, 2026 and ends on August 1, 2026,” Stafford County officials announced. “You may request a mail-in ballot from the General Registrar until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026.”

All early voting takes place at the General Registrar’s Office at 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford, VA 22554. Hours run Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., plus select weekend dates, with no voting at the Government Center. Absentee drop boxes are available during early voting hours and on Election Day.

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