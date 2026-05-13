Baby Found Safe at Embrey Mill Park in Stafford County; Sheriff’s Office Seeks Mother’s Well-Being

A large police presence converged Tuesday afternoon near Embrey Mill Park following the discovery of an abandoned baby in the popular Stafford County recreation area. Authorities report the infant is safe and receiving care, while emphasizing their primary concern for the child’s mother.

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office issued around 5 p.m. on May 12, deputies responded to the area of Coriander Lane and Embrey Mill Road after a baby was found in the park earlier that afternoon. The baby is now in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office and is being cared for, with Child Protective Services notified and assisting.

“We are grateful to report the baby is safe and currently being cared for by the Sheriff’s Office,” the release stated. “Our greatest concern is for the health and well-being of the baby’s mother. We understand that she may be in need of medical attention, support or assistance, and we want to ensure she is safe.”

The Sheriff’s Office urged the community to avoid the area to allow investigators to work and asked anyone with information, including nearby surveillance or camera footage, to contact them immediately at 540-658-4400.

Embrey Mill Park, located at 1600 Mine Road,serves as a major recreational hub in the county. The facility features six multi-use synthetic turf fields, five grass rectangle fields, a playground, three restrooms, and the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center (managed by Eastern Sports Management). It is frequently used for youth sports such as soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey, drawing families and community members for games, practices, and outdoor activities.