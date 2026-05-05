Art Walk, Trivia Nights & New Bookstore: Occoquan Delivers a Perfect Spring in 2026

Editor’s Note: This feature article was based on a recent conversation from the Potomac Local Podcast with Sarah Burzio, Executive Director of Visit Occoquan. Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/mm39Kdj3plw?si=u3BLNjFXkHCWU-34

As spring blooms along the Occoquan River, this charming riverside town is rolling out a lineup of events and openings that perfectly capture its small-town magic. Just off I-95 yet a world away, Occoquan feels like a hidden gem where 100% locally owned businesses line walkable streets, artists thrive, and neighbors gather under the trees. This May, visitors and residents alike can dive into creativity, community, and cozy reads before the town’s big Riverfest celebration in June.

Sarah Burzio, Executive Director of Visit Occoquan, is excited about the momentum. “May is such a special time here,” she said. “We’re kicking off the season with art, trivia under the stars, and a brand-new bookstore that everyone’s been waiting for. It’s all about celebrating what makes Occoquan special—our creative spirit, our beautiful park, and our tight-knit community of local businesses.”

The fun starts this Saturday, May 9, with the Occoquan Art Walk. All five local art galleries will open their doors for an afternoon of inspiration. Stroll from one welcoming space to the next, chat directly with artists, discover new works, and soak up the latest happenings in the local art scene. In a town known for its creative vibe, the Art Walk offers the perfect chance to take home a unique piece or simply enjoy the talent that calls Occoquan home.

Just a week later, on Friday, May 15, Trivia in the Park returns to beautiful River Mill Park for its 2026 kickoff. This beloved monthly series runs from May through October and has become a can’t-miss event that typically sells out. Launched during COVID as a safe way to bring people together outdoors, it has evolved into a relaxed, joyful gathering with an on-site bar, food delivery from favorite local restaurants, and that signature Occoquan outdoor vibe. Picture lawn chairs, river breezes, friendly competition, and laughter echoing across the park. “It’s such a fun night,” Burzio notes. “Bring your friends, your family, your best trivia knowledge—there’s nothing quite like trivia under the stars in River Mill Park.”

Adding even more literary charm to downtown is the brand-new Cozy Calico Books. Opened by a local author at the corner of Union and Mill Streets, this independent bookstore held its grand opening recently and has already drawn enthusiastic crowds. Filling a longtime need in town, the shop offers a welcoming space for book lovers to browse, discover new titles, and support a fellow community member. Its arrival perfectly complements Occoquan’s vibe of small, passionate businesses that make the town feel personal and vibrant.

These spring offerings highlight what makes Occoquan special: a walkable downtown filled with character, the scenic River Mill Park (now celebrating its 10th anniversary), and a genuine commitment to local ownership. Every purchase, every gallery visit, and every trivia answer helps keep this hidden gem thriving.

All these events build excitement for Riverfest on June 6-7, which promises kayak tours, live music, a beer garden, children’s activities, and 300 artisans along the river.

Ready to experience it for yourself? Mark your calendar: Art Walk on May 9 at the town’s five galleries, and Trivia in the Park on May 15 at River Mill Park. Stop by Cozy Calico Books any day on Mill Street. For the full schedule and more, visit visitoccoquanva.com.