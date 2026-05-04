Dog Only Rabies Clinic Coming to Woodbridge on May 9

Prince William County Animal Services Bureau has a new transport van ready to bring services directly to residents. The outfitted vehicle will serve as a mobile hub for events and support the agency’s veterinary clinic by hosting rabies vaccination clinics at different locations around the county.

The first mobile clinic is set for Saturday, May 9, at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge. It is a dog-only rabies and microchip clinic running in the overflow parking lot. One-year and three-year rabies vaccines will be available for $10 per dog, and microchips cost $15 per dog. Exact change or cash only is required.

Dogs needing the three-year vaccine must show proof of their most recent rabies vaccination, such as a certificate or veterinary summary. Rabies tags alone are not accepted. A combined dog-and-cat clinic is planned for later this fall. For more details, call 703-792-6465.

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