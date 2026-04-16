‘Newsies’ Musical Opens at Hylton This June

Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory will present Disney’s Newsies the Musical at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas this June. The high-energy show, based on the real 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City, follows young newspaper sellers who unite against powerful publishers for fair treatment. It features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman with a book by Harvey Fierstein.

The production runs June 5 through June 21 in the Gregory Family Theater. Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on June 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20, and at 2 p.m. on June 7, 14 and 21. Directed by Caroline Scarborough, the cast includes Evan Zimmerman as Jack Kelly, Sean Pflueger as Joseph Pulitzer, and many others from the area.

Newsies debuted on Broadway in 2012, became a hit with audiences, and earned two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. The story of courage and unity continues to appeal to theatergoers of all ages with its memorable songs like “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe,” along with dynamic choreography.

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