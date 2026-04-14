Fredericksburg FAMPO Seeks BUILD Grant Dollars for Rappahannock River Crossing Study By Potomac Local News Published April 14, 2026 at 1:00PM Interstate 95 over the Rappahannock River. [VDOT] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #FAMPO #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Rappahannock River Crossing