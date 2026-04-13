Manassas Park Farmers Market Opens 2026 Season

The City of Manassas Park Farmers Market kicked off its 2026 season on Saturday, drawing shoppers to fresh local goods and a vibrant community atmosphere in the heart of the small city.

The market, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot at 100 Park Central Plaza, will run through November 21. It offers a welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike, featuring a rotating lineup of vendors.

Early spring markets highlight baked goods, artisanal products, and specialty items, with a fuller selection of peak-season fresh produce expected to arrive in May. Shoppers can find farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted goods, and other local offerings throughout the season.

Despite its modest size, the Manassas Park Farmers Market has grown into a standout family-friendly event. It earned recognition as the “Best of 2025” Northern Virginia farmers market from *Virginia Living* magazine, praised for its quality, variety, and strong community backing.

Beyond shopping, the market emphasizes connection. Weekly activities include live music, performances, and kid-friendly experiences that create a lively, inclusive vibe for all ages.

Opening day on April 11 featured a special cultural performance by Malikat Al Dabke (Queens of Dabke), the first all-women’s dabke troupe in the Washington, D.C. area. The group performed from 11 a.m. to noon in celebration of Arab American History Month, adding energetic traditional dance to the festivities.

“Once you’ve experienced the Manassas Park Farmers Market, you’ll want to make it a part of your Saturday routine,” said Assistant City Manager Dustin Sternbeck. “It’s more than shopping — it’s an opportunity to connect with neighbors, enjoy local products, and directly support the small businesses and vendors that make our community special.”

This season’s opening comes as several other regional markets also launch or ramp up. For context on the broader spring 2026 market season across Prince William and surrounding areas, see Potomac Local’s recent roundup covering Haymarket, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania spots.

The Manassas Park Farmers Market provides a convenient, recurring way for locals to support area producers while enjoying a cheerful Saturday outing. Mark your calendars for upcoming weekends — fresh finds and community fun await through mid-November.