Spring Market Season 2026: Haymarket, Manassas, Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania Opening Dates

As warmer days return to Northern Virginia, the 2026 farmers market season is blooming with promise. From vibrant produce stands to handmade treasures and ready-to-eat delights, these beloved community hubs are the perfect way to connect with neighbors, support regional farmers and artisans, and fill your basket with the freshest seasonal goods.

Spotsylvania Farmers Market The season is already underway in Spotsylvania, where the market opened on Saturday, April 4. Early shoppers have discovered fantastic vendors like Always Flavored, who are encouraging everyone to “come hungry and leave flavored” with their exciting sauces and seasonings.

Manassas Farmers Market Manassas kicks things off this week with its opening weekend on Thursday, April 9, and Saturday, April 11. Official ribbon cuttings will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The first two Thursday markets will be held in the Water Tower lot before returning to the popular Harris Pavilion area.

Fredericksburg Farmers Market On Saturday, April 11, the Fredericksburg Farmers Market opens its doors from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hurkamp Park, located at 500 William Street. Expect tables overflowing with fresh produce, baked goods, handmade items and more. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local farmers and vendors while enjoying a beautiful spring morning in the park.

Haymarket Farmers Market Haymarket Farmers Market celebrates its opening day on Sunday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers can browse amazing vendors and grab something delicious to eat, while also participating in a fun activity: decorating a FREE tote bag with Arts Vango at the museum. Parking is available at Thrive Med Spa (15030 Washington St.), 15100 Washington St. (the brick building next to Thrive), and Haymarket Dental Complete Care (14901 Washington St.). Be sure to stop by the Town Hall tent for more information.

Whether you’re hunting for the season’s first asparagus or looking for unique local gifts, these markets offer something special for every member of the family. Make plans to visit one (or more!) this weekend and throughout the season—your support keeps these community treasures thriving and brings the best of Northern Virginia straight to your table.