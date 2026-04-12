Manassas Man Dies in Woodbridge Crash

A 41-year-old Manassas man died Friday afternoon, April 10, 2026, after his car pulled onto Harbor Drive from a private road and was struck by another vehicle in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge.

Prince William County police responded around 2:29 p.m. April 10 to the intersection of Harbor Drive and a private road across from 12730 Harbor Drive. Investigators said Joseph Franklin Ledoux was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata when it entered Harbor Drive and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango. Ledoux was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Durango, a 25-year-old man from Woodbridge, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. This information comes from a Prince William County Police Department news release and follow-up reports.

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