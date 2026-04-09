Supervisors Recognize ACTS During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation on April 7, 2026, recognizing ACTS (Action in Community Through Service) during the early portion of its regular meeting, alongside other community recognitions.

The proclamation honored ACTS for its longstanding contributions to residents facing crisis, including support for survivors of sexual assault, as part of the board’s observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Paige Meade, a volunteer and board member for ACTS and co-chair of the 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness Month Steering Committee, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the organization. She shared a personal account tied to the county.

“In 1992, I was sexually assaulted here in Prince William County, our community, a place that I call home,” Meade said. “For a long time, I carried that quietly, and like many survivors, I didn’t know if I’d be believed or supported or judged. I eventually found help through ACTS. I found people who believed me without question, who walked alongside me without judgment, and who helped me see that my experience did not define me.”

Meade described how her involvement with ACTS grew from receiving support to advocating for others. “This proclamation is deeply meaningful to me, not just as a board member or a steering committee member, but as somebody who was victimized by a serial predator in our county,” she said. “This proclamation tells me and every other survivor that Prince William County cares. You see us, you stand with us, and you’re committed to doing better.”

The proclamation text noted that sexual violence impacts every community and called for commitment to prevention. It stated that the board proclaims April 2026 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and encourages daily opportunities to create change.

ACTS, founded in 1969 by 13 local churches, provides crisis assistance across Prince William County, including the towns of Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, and Quantico, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Its services include emergency food assistance, utility aid, homeless shelters such as the Beverly Warren Family Shelter, permanent housing programs, domestic violence support, and the SAVAS sexual assault crisis center—the only one serving the area.

Board supervisors and community members emphasized partnerships between local government and organizations like ACTS in addressing the needs of vulnerable populations. The county’s growing and diverse population includes nearly 89,000 public school students, with rising numbers of English learners, students with special needs, and economically disadvantaged families. Discussions during the meeting on the FY 2027 school budget and housing action plan underscored challenges such as housing cost burdens and the importance of collaborative efforts to support families.

The recognition of ACTS occurred amid other proclamations, including Scottish American Heritage Month, Financial Literacy Month, Earth Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, and National Volunteer Week. These items highlighted themes of community service, equity, and support for residents.

Supervisors participated in the presentation, with photo opportunities following the remarks. The early agenda segment reflected the board’s practice of acknowledging local organizations that address immediate human needs and foster self-sufficiency.

ACTS serves thousands of residents annually through direct aid and crisis intervention. Its work aligns with broader county priorities around housing stability, family services, and response to interpersonal violence, as referenced in consent agenda discussions on the Housing Action Plan.

Meade concluded her remarks by offering encouragement to survivors: “I hope that everyone in this community who is quietly carrying something heavy today knows that they are not alone, that help is available, and that this community believes you.”