Helen Zurita Joins Race for Manassas City Council

Helen Zurita, a longtime Manassas resident and community organizer, announced her candidacy Monday for one of three open seats on the Manassas City Council.

Zurita, who works as a community liaison for the nonprofit Creating Foundations for Hope, which supports hunger relief efforts, said her campaign focuses on practical leadership that puts working families and neighborhoods first. She emphasized protecting the city’s character while encouraging responsible growth, strengthening trust between residents and local government, and ensuring every part of the community feels heard.

One of her early priorities is better regional coordination on school calendars, government holidays, and other scheduling decisions. She pointed to Manassas students returning from spring break on Monday, while some neighboring communities followed different schedules. Zurita said such mismatches create real challenges for working parents, childcare, employers, and businesses that operate across city lines. If elected, she plans to push city staff to explore forming a working group with surrounding jurisdictions to align on these everyday issues.

Three Manassas City Council seats are up for election on Nov. 3. Incumbents Theresa Coates Ellis, the council’s lone Republican, and Sonia R. Vásquez Luna are seeking re-election. Manassas School Board Chair Jill Spall and Dianne Lane have also announced campaigns for council seats.

Councilman Ralph J. Smith announced Friday he will retire from the council in December 2026 at the end of his current term. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger issued a statement Friday praising Smith’s years of service with integrity, conviction, and heart.

“Ralph has given so much to this city, and his impact will be felt long after his time on Council comes to an end,” she said. Davis-Younger, who is stepping down Dec. 31 after six in elected office — two years before her term ends — citing a self-imposed limit, added that Manassas is entering a season of change. City officials have said the resulting special election to fill the remainder of her term could cost Manassas between $50,000 and $100,000.

Zurita said her campaign will center on direct engagement with residents and honest conversations about the city’s future. “This campaign is for the people who work hard every day,” she said.

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