Two Killed In Woodbridge Wrong Way Crash

Prince William County police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two Woodbridge residents Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. March 8 to the intersection of Cardinal Drive and Whips Run Drive in Woodbridge after reports of a multi-vehicle collision, according to Prince William County police.

Investigators say a 2015 Hyundai Genesis was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Cardinal Drive when it struck a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe head-on. The force of the crash pushed the Santa Fe into a 2025 GMC Hummer also traveling eastbound. Debris from the crash struck an unoccupied 2024 Honda Accord parked in a nearby driveway on Whips Run Drive.

The driver and passenger in the Santa Fe — Amanda Chaloupka, 40, and Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 42, both of Woodbridge — were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Genesis, a 27-year-old Woodbridge woman, was transported with life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old Woodbridge man driving the Hummer was not injured.

Crash investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation is ongoing.

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