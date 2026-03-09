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Two Killed In Woodbridge Wrong Way Crash

By Uriah Kiser

[Photo: Alan Gloss]
Prince William County police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two Woodbridge residents Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. March 8 to the intersection of Cardinal Drive and Whips Run Drive in Woodbridge after reports of a multi-vehicle collision, according to Prince William County police.

Investigators say a 2015 Hyundai Genesis was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Cardinal Drive when it struck a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe head-on. The force of the crash pushed the Santa Fe into a 2025 GMC Hummer also traveling eastbound. Debris from the crash struck an unoccupied 2024 Honda Accord parked in a nearby driveway on Whips Run Drive.

The driver and passenger in the Santa Fe — Amanda Chaloupka, 40, and Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 42, both of Woodbridge — were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Genesis, a 27-year-old Woodbridge woman, was transported with life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old Woodbridge man driving the Hummer was not injured.

Crash investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation is ongoing.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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