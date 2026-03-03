Former Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney La Bravia J. Jenkins Passes Away at 72

The Honorable La Bravia J. Jenkins, who served as Fredericksburg’s elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for more than a decade, passed away over the weekend of February 28–March 1, 2026. She was 72. Jenkins died in Louisville, Kentucky, according to local reports.

The announcement came from the Office of the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, now led by Libby Humphries, in a statement released on March 2, 2026. The office expressed deep sadness over the loss of a respected leader who shaped the region’s pursuit of justice.

Ms. Jenkins served as the city’s chief prosecutor from 2008 to 2021, following earlier roles in the same office as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney and supervising prosecutor. During her tenure, she led with “tremendous skill and professionalism,” the statement noted.

Beyond her local duties, Jenkins held leadership positions in the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA). In 2017, VACA presented her with the Robert F. Horan Award, recognizing distinguished service by an elected prosecutor. She was also inducted into the Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame in 2019.

One of her most enduring contributions was her key role in establishing the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center. This multi-jurisdiction initiative provides essential support and services to victims of child abuse in the City of Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties of King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, Essex, and Orange. Her efforts helped create a coordinated, victim-centered response to some of the most vulnerable cases in the community.

The statement highlighted her broader impact: “Among her many accomplishments as a public servant, Ms. Jenkins was instrumental in the community initiative that established Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.”

On behalf of the Fredericksburg law enforcement community, Fredericksburg Police Chief Betsy Mason and Sheriff Rashawn Cowles joined in offering condolences. “We join in expressing our deepest sympathies to Ms. Jenkins’ family, friends, and colleagues,” the statement read.

Tributes from local officials and media have emphasized Jenkins’ legacy as a dedicated public servant, mentor, and advocate for justice—particularly in protecting children and upholding professional standards in prosecution.

Details on funeral arrangements or memorial services have not yet been released, but are expected from her family or local authorities in the coming days.

The Fredericksburg community mourns the loss of a trailblazing figure whose work left a lasting mark on the justice system and the lives she helped protect.