Prince William Theater Teachers Fight New Stage Rules

Prince William County officials defended new permitting rules for school theater stages after teachers and students raised concerns at a School Board meeting on February 18.

The controversy stems from a January 13, 2026, memorandum issued by Prince William County Risk Management, enforced through the county permitting office. It mandates county permits, structural reviews by licensed engineers or contractors, and a four- to six-month approval timeline for any temporary theatrical stage or platform exceeding 16½ inches in height or 120 square feet in area, particularly when supporting 10 or more people.

This directly clashes with the PWCS Elevate 2030 Strategic Plan, approved earlier in 2026, which commits to ensuring all high schools have robust theater programs with appropriate facilities and resources, while increasing student participation in arts performances and showcases by 3 percent each year.

Colgan High School theater teacher Claire Gillespie opened public comments by highlighting the contradiction.

“These two pieces of literature run in direct contradiction to each other,” Gillespie said, referring to the memorandum and the strategic plan. “We, the licensed theater teachers of this county, stand united in voice… with the limitations this memo presents, we will not be able to adequately achieve the goals outlined by the strategic plan.”

Gainesville High School theater teacher Jessica Rodriguez-Snellings outlined the financial burden on schools.

“The required county permit costs $1,500,” she said. “If changes are needed, there is a $275 fee for resubmittal… schools must pay for an outside engineer or construction company to build the structure, an expense that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.”

Woodbridge High School scenic designer and Drama Club president Meg Pomeroy described the practical impact.

“This has a nearly identical effect on high school theater companies as… a strict ban on sets above the height of 16½ inches,” Pomeroy said.

Osbourn Park High School theater teacher Jared Pugh and Battlefield High School Director of Theater Arts Earlena Bellino shared materials comparing guidelines from Fairfax and Loudoun counties, which impose fewer restrictions while maintaining safety standards, along with national theater guidelines and student accounts.

Student speakers, including former Woodbridge scenic designer Parker Hallman, stressed the effect on career readiness.

“We cannot teach industry standard construction when the policy prevents industry standard practice,” Hallman said.

The School Board heard the comments without interruption. Several members voiced support.

School Board Member Justin Wilk encouraged continued advocacy.

“If you show up there in force and speak to that group [the Board of County Supervisors]… I will happily join you in solidarity.”

Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef affirmed the board’s stance.

“This board is very sympathetic to this… we’re working really hard on this,” Lateef said.

School Board Member Lisa Zargarpur pointed to the sudden shift in oversight after years of successful productions without such requirements. Vice Chairman Richard Jessie advised focusing efforts on county officials who control the rules.

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye, whose district includes Woodbridge Senior High School, responded to constituent concerns about the memorandum.

“I’m a strong supporter of arts education and our school communities, and I’m always looking for ways to support theatre programs in Prince William County. Woodbridge Senior High School in the Occoquan District has a robust drama program that I’ve enjoyed and been proud of for years.

“After hearing from a few constituents about the Risk Management memorandum, I spoke with my counterpart on the School Board and helped connect him with County staff, and I also flagged the issue internally for review.

“County staff are currently evaluating the memo, its origin, and what has been communicated to PWCS and school communities. I expect to have more to share once we receive additional information and clarity from the County Executive and staff.”

Prince William County spokeswoman Nikki Brown provided a statement on the county’s position.

“The county does support PWCS’ efforts to ensure the safety of their students and teachers. The building code, which is the Virginia Statewide Building Code, is required in order to ensure that structures are constructed in compliance with established safety, structural and accessibility standards designed to protect individuals.

“The county has offered alternatives, such as using pre-manufactured platforms and stages as the safest alternative for PWCS students and staff. However, in order to ensure the safety of all those involved, items constructed to support live loads of students and staff members must be structurally sound and certified by a professional engineer. The county will work with PWCS to streamline the permitting process, if necessary.”

The School Board lacks direct authority to alter the county memorandum but can advocate for PWCS programs. Speakers requested an internal PWCS review process and a dedicated theater position in the Fine Arts Office. No timeline for further action was shared.

The next Prince William County School Board meeting is on March 4, 2026. The Board of County Supervisors typically meets on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.