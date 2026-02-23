Prince William Prince William School Board Backs Student Protest Rights By Mauriah Church-Barbour Published February 23, 2026 at 2:00PM Prince William County School Board This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mauriah Church-Barbour I'm a student intern, learning more about local journalism and my community. Please comment and leave story tips. View all posts #Lake Ridge #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Public Schools #Woodbridge