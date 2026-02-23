Manassas Park Reveals Full 2026 Events Calendar

Manassas Park officials unveiled the city’s full 2026 events calendar during the governing body meeting on February 17, featuring dozens of family-friendly activities, a new city run-and-walk event, the debut of a ticketed haunted house, shifted holiday timings, and fireworks on July 2.

Key Takeaways

– Date: February 17, 2026

– Time: Evening meeting

– Place: Manassas Park City Hall

– Manassas Park previewed its 2026 lineup of free and ticketed community events through parks, recreation, downtown, tourism, and library departments.

– New additions include a first-ever Manassas Park Run in November and an October haunted house at the police training facility, expanding options for residents and drawing regional visitors.

– Staff from Parks and Recreation, downtown events, and the library led the informational presentation; no vote occurred as it was for awareness only.

Full Coverage

The City of Manassas Park presented a detailed calendar of 2026 community events during its February 17 governing body meeting, highlighting recurring favorites while introducing fresh attractions to engage families, teens, adults, and visitors in this Prince William County community.

Sue Djerdjevic, representing Caitlin Hall and the Department of Parks and Recreation, detailed monthly programming. Highlights include March’s Bingo, flashlight egg hunt, and annual egg hunt; April’s Kite Festival and Celebrate Trails Day; May’s Spring Yard Sale and Chalk Festival; and June’s Play All Day Virginia activities in city parks.

The Independence Day celebration moves to July 2 this year, with fireworks and festivities planned at Signal Hill Park. August features the inaugural Many of Me Market children’s consignment event, glow-in-the-park activities, the Fall Yard Sale, and the Latino Festival, co-organized with Council Member Yesy Amaya.

Fall and winter bring Trunk or Treat in October, Capture the Claws in November, and December events including Handmade for the Holidays, Gingerbread House activities, and Breakfast with Santa. The Light Parade shifts to December 5 to align with band availability, as explained by Djerdjevic: “We, with Grace’s help, had contacted the band, Molly. And they are pretty booked on all Sundays throughout November and into December, as well as for regional competitions. So the 5th is the best day that works best for them.”

Grace Mangino presented downtown and tourism events, including Salsa Night on February 26 at the community center and the Saturday Farmers Market returning from April 11 through November 21. Last Fridays run from April through October with live music, food trucks, art performances, and outdoor movies. A new pilot program lets local vendors rent the plaza for independent events.

Two major fall additions stand out: a ticketed haunted house at the police department training facility in October and the first Manassas Park Run in November. Mangino described the haunted house: “In October, we’re excited to introduce something new for our teens and adults, a haunted house experience at the police department training facility. The facility’s 10-room layout naturally lends itself to a perfect opportunity for some spooky transitions room to room.”

The run-and-walk event aims to attract regional participants with a charitable tie-in supporting local holiday meals and gift drives. Council Member Stacy Seiberling expressed support: “I think that was a great presentation. Very robust schedule and so many events that I enjoy, but I’m really excited about the run coming up in the fall. I’ve always thought that I did the rest in half. I’d like to have one in Manassas, so it’s great that we’re doing that.”

Other highlights include Small Business Week in May, Bike to Work Day on May 15, Community Day on May 16, Pride flag raising on June 1, Juneteenth on June 12, Falloween on October 17, Veterans events on November 6, Small Business Saturday on November 28, Santa Send-Off on December 4, and the Holiday Spectacular on December 5 featuring a market, Light Parade, and tree lighting.

Ryan Glass, Manassas Park Library Director, outlined library programs with ongoing weekly Storytime Tuesdays, Music and Movement, and Spanish Storytimes. Monthly sessions cover Lego Build, Coder’s Club, Anime and Manga, 3D Print Workshop, All Ages Game Night, and crafts or science activities. The summer reading program, themed “Plant a Seed Read,” runs June through August with a June 13 kickoff party partnering with the city. A new “Babies in the Library” lap-sit program joins existing collaborations like the Egg Drop Contest with the Fire Department.

The city manager later reinforced the Light Parade date change due to band scheduling constraints, noting efforts to accommodate community preferences. Council Member Seiberling suggested adding the Keep the Park Beautiful event, confirmed for April 25.

Additional department events include the Police Department’s National Night Out on August 4, Fire Department Open House on October 10, Santa’s Ride on December 12, social services programs like Untrim a Tree and Operation Turkey, and Public Works’ Shred event and hazardous waste drop-offs.

Residents can view the complete 2026 events list, vendor applications, and ticket details on the city’s website, with some dates and elements subject to refinement. The next governing body meeting is set for March 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.