Winter Storm Watch Issued

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park as forecasters track a coastal storm that could bring accumulating snow late Sunday into Monday.

Key Takeaways

Date and Time: Watch in effect Sunday afternoon, Feb. 22, through Monday morning, Feb. 23

Watch in effect Sunday afternoon, Feb. 22, through Monday morning, Feb. 23 Where: Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park

Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park What Happened: National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for potential heavy snow

National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for potential heavy snow Why It Matters: Snow and gusty winds could impact Monday morning travel and local road conditions

Snow and gusty winds could impact Monday morning travel and local road conditions Who Drove the News: National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office

Full Coverage

The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office issued the Winter Storm Watch on Saturday morning as a coastal low-pressure system develops offshore.

Forecasters say snow is expected to begin early Sunday as rain or a rain-snow mix before colder air moves in Sunday night. The heaviest snowfall is most likely late Sunday night into early Monday.

Widespread totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible along and north of Interstate 66 and U.S. 50, including much of Prince William County. Higher amounts are possible east of Interstate 95 and in higher elevations, while lower totals are expected farther south and west.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to reach near 38 degrees before dropping to around 30 degrees overnight. Snowfall rates could increase as the offshore system strengthens, though relatively mild ground temperatures may limit early accumulation.

By Monday morning, 1 to 3 inches of snow could be on the ground in parts of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. Snow may mix with rain by midday Monday as temperatures climb near 41 degrees.

Northwest winds of 16 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, could create blowing snow and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Snow is expected to taper off by late morning or early afternoon Monday.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Stafford County and Fredericksburg were not included in the Winter Storm Watch. According to the National Weather Service, confidence in significant accumulation is lower in those areas due to warmer conditions and the projected storm track.

Uncertainty remains about the storm’s exact path, which could shift snowfall totals slightly north or south. The weather service is expected to determine later Saturday whether to upgrade the watch to a Winter Storm Warning or issue advisories.

Residents in Prince William County and surrounding cities are encouraged to monitor forecasts and prepare for potentially hazardous travel during the Monday morning commute.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.