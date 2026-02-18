Woodbridge High Suspends 303 After Walkout; More Walkouts Planned

Prince William County Public Schools suspended 303 students at Woodbridge Senior High School after they left campus during a student-led protest on Feb. 13. The division is now warning families about additional walkouts planned for Feb. 20.

Key Takeaways

Date: Feb. 13, 2026; additional events planned Feb. 20, 2026

Feb. 13, 2026; additional events planned Feb. 20, 2026 Location: Woodbridge Senior High School, Prince William County

Woodbridge Senior High School, Prince William County 303 students received three-day suspensions for leaving campus without permission during a protest tied to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies

More than 250 students marched along Old Bridge Road; police managed traffic and reported no major criminal incidents

PWCS issued advance letters to parents warning that students who leave campus during future walkouts may face discipline

Key figure: PWCS Communications Director Diana Gulotta confirmed the suspensions

Full Coverage

The Feb. 13 protest at Woodbridge Senior High School was part of broader student activism connected to recent federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, enforcement actions.

According to Prince William County Public Schools, 303 students were identified through an attendance review as present earlier in the day but absent later after leaving school grounds without permission. Each received a three-day suspension under the division’s Code of Behavior.

PWCS Communications Director Diana Gulotta confirmed the disciplinary action, stating it followed standard attendance and safety policies.

More than 250 Woodbridge students marched along Old Bridge Road, prompting Prince William County Police to manage traffic disruptions. Police reported no major criminal incidents or confirmed thefts, though some students were seen entering the nearby Glen Shopping Center and Safeway.

Similar demonstrations occurred the same day at Forest Park High School and Gainesville Middle School in Prince William County. Students at those schools remained on campus and were not suspended.

Organizers are now promoting a countywide “ICE OUT” walkout for Friday, Feb. 20, through the Instagram account @pwcs_iceout. Materials circulating online describe the event as student-led and not endorsed by schools.

In response, high school principals across Prince William County are sending advance letters to parents. Some letters were distributed Feb. 18, with others expected Feb. 19, depending on the school.

The standard letter, shared by PWCS with media, explains that while student expression is valued, leaving campus without permission violates school rules and may result in discipline consistent with prior enforcement. The letter emphasizes that any participation would be voluntary and that schools remain focused on safety and instruction.

We have learned that some of our students are planning a student-led walkout later this week similar to other student-led protests occurring in school districts nationally. PWCS is committed to the principles of free speech and expression and other forms of constitutionally protected expression. However, this walkout is not sponsored by PWCS or our school. When school administrators learn of a potential walkout, we work with student leaders to gather information, including the time, place, and manner in which these walkouts are planned to occur. Then, school administrators work with the students to minimize disruption to the school environment and ensure student safety. Consistent with PWCS’s commitment to principles of student free speech and expression, any student who participates is expected to act in a respectful, responsible, and safe manner for the duration of the walkout. Likewise, any student who disagrees with the viewpoint of those participating is also expected to do so in a respectful, responsible, and safe manner. Students are required to be at school except for an excused absence, and students should be aware that walking out is considered an unexcused absence, for which schools may issue standard penalties under the PWCS Code of Behavior. While school staff will monitor students participating in a walkout while on school property to ensure student safety, any student leaving school grounds without permission will not be supervised by PWCS staff and will face disciplinary consequences, including out of school suspension. Parents and guardians are encouraged to have conversations with their children regarding their intent to participate, and ensure they fully understand the expectations and potential consequences of such actions. PWCS employees do not participate in walkouts. If a walkout occurs, staff may only supervise for safety purposes. Staff cannot physically stop students from leaving and are expected to be viewpoint neutral and consistent in their application of discipline with all students. We appreciate your cooperation and support as we work together to maintain a safe, respectful, and inclusive educational environment for all students.

PWCS officials said no additional student-led walkouts have occurred since Feb. 13.

In neighboring Stafford County, administrators are also preparing for potential demonstrations on Feb. 20. In a message sent through a Smore newsletter, a Stafford High School principal referenced a circulating social media post about a planned walkout.

“This past Friday, a social media post began circulating about a walkout planned for this coming Friday, February 20th. While I honor and respect peaceful protesting, please note that SCPS does not allow walkouts or demonstrations during instructional time,” the principal wrote.

The message continued: “However, we can coordinate demonstrations during lunches and/or before/after school. I am working with our student leaders and the student who posted the walkout plan to find an alternative.”

Stafford County Public Schools’ approach emphasizes coordinating alternative times for demonstrations rather than addressing discipline after the fact.

Some parents of Prince William students have expressed frustration with how suspensions were processed after the Feb. 13 protest, including reports of long hallway lines at dismissal. PWCS has not announced any changes to its disciplinary procedures.

Similar student protests were reported in Spotsylvania County and other parts of the country, reflecting a broader debate over student free speech, school safety, and attendance rules.

Both Prince William County Public Schools and Stafford County Public Schools are urging families to discuss expectations with students ahead of Feb. 20.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.