Sewage Spill Reaches Woodbridge, Stafford

A major upstream sewer line collapse in Maryland has discharged hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River, triggering health advisories for communities, including Woodbridge in Prince William County and Stafford County.

Key Takeaways

Date: Spill began January 19, 2026; Virginia advisory issued February 13, 2026

Location: Potomac River from American Legion Memorial Bridge to Route 301, impacting Woodbridge, Stafford County, and surrounding areas

A 72-inch sewer line operated by DC Water collapsed in Cabin John, Maryland, releasing an estimated 243 to more than 300 million gallons of raw sewage.

The Virginia Department of Health issued a recreational water advisory warning residents to avoid full-body contact with the Potomac River.

DC Water is leading repairs, with cleanup and pipe reconstruction expected to take several months.

Full Coverage

The incident began on January 19 when a 72-inch reinforced concrete section of the Potomac Interceptor collapsed near Clara Barton Parkway and the Interstate 495 interchange in Cabin John, Maryland.

The Potomac Interceptor is a 54-mile sewer line operated by DC Water that carries wastewater from parts of northern Virginia, including areas near Dulles Airport, and from Montgomery County, Maryland, to the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C.

DC Water officials said the pipe had been undergoing rehabilitation work since September 2025, when crews encountered a significant rock blockage. The obstruction contributed to the structural failure.

Initial overflow rates reached about 40 million gallons per day, according to DC Water. The utility estimates approximately 243 million gallons have been discharged into the river. The Environmental group Potomac Riverkeeper Network has raised its estimate, estimating the spill could exceed 300 million gallons.

On January 23 and 24, DC Water activated bypass pumping systems to redirect most wastewater flow. A temporary diversion through a section of the C&O Canal helped reduce additional discharge. However, a secondary spill of about 600,000 gallons occurred on February 7 after non-biodegradable wipes clogged bypass equipment.

Repairs to remove the blockage are expected to take four to six weeks. Full reconstruction of the damaged pipe could take 9-10 months.

On February 13, the Virginia Department of Health issued a recreational water advisory covering a 72.5-mile stretch of the Potomac River from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Fairfax County south to the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge in King George County.

The advisory includes Woodbridge in Prince William County and Stafford County, both downstream of the spill site.

Health officials warned residents to avoid swimming, wading, tubing, kayaking, and other activities involving full-body contact with the water. The advisory cites elevated levels of bacteria, including E. coli and other pathogens that can cause illness through ingestion or contact with open wounds.

VDH stated that drinking water remains safe because municipal intakes are not affected by the contamination.

Environmental monitoring groups, including the Potomac Riverkeeper Network and researchers from the University of Maryland, have reported bacteria readings near the spill site that exceeded Environmental Protection Agency recreational standards. Officials say concentrations generally decrease farther downstream, though monitoring continues.

Shellfish harvesting restrictions have been implemented in affected Virginia waters. Some river-based events have been canceled or relocated.

As of publication, Virginia elected officials, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger and members of Virginia’s congressional delegation, had not issued formal public statements addressing the spill’s downstream impact in Prince William County or Stafford County.

The Prince William County Republican Committee has posted statements on social media criticizing what it describes as a lack of response from state and federal leaders.

Potomac Local News will continue monitoring repair progress, water testing results, and any official responses from local, state, or federal authorities.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.