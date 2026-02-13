New 765 kV Line Ties To Stafford Project

Dominion Energy says a new 765-kilovolt transmission line planned across Central Virginia will feed power into the same grid corridor tied to the proposed Kracken Loop project, which Dominion now calls the North Anna to Bristers line, that runs through Stafford County.

Key Takeaways

Date: February 2026

February 2026 Location: Stafford County and Central Virginia

Stafford County and Central Virginia Dominion’s proposed ValleyLink 765 kV line would connect to the regional grid that includes the planned North Anna to Bristers 500 kV project.

The projects are separate but designed to work together to strengthen power delivery along the I-95 corridor.

Dominion Energy and its joint venture partners are leading the ValleyLink project as regional electricity demand rises.

Full Coverage

Dominion Energy officials say the proposed ValleyLink transmission line would serve as a major “backbone” for Virginia’s electric grid, sending large amounts of power into the same 500-kilovolt network that includes the planned North Anna to Bristers line affecting Stafford County.

ValleyLink Transmission Company, LLC — a joint venture of Dominion Energy (30%), TransSource Energy, and FirstEnergy — plans to build about 155 miles of 765 kV transmission line in Virginia. The line would run from the Joshua Falls substation in Campbell County to an area near the Heath substation in Fauquier and Culpeper counties.

The 765 kV line would inject power into Dominion’s existing 500 kV system. Company representatives said during a recent call that the power “will flow across our 500 kV network, including on the north end of the Bristers line.”

The North Anna to Bristers project — formerly known as the North Anna–Kraken Loop — would build about 70 miles of new 500 kV transmission line from the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County to the Bristers substation in Fauquier County. The route crosses Louisa, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Stafford, and Fauquier counties.

In Stafford County, the proposed corridor would span roughly 15 to 20 miles. Conceptual routes show the line near several schools, including Mountain View High School, Rodney Thompson Middle School, and Margaret Brent Elementary School. Dominion has proposed right-of-way easements of about 300 feet for the 500 kV line. No school buildings are currently proposed to be crossed directly.

On Feb. 12, the Stafford County School Board urged state lawmakers to restore stronger setback requirements in House Bill 1491. The board is asking for a mandatory 500-foot setback from school buildings, playgrounds, and athletic fields for high-voltage transmission lines.

A substitute version of HB 1491 approved in Richmond would require a 150-foot setback for new 500 kV or greater Phase II lines unless no practical alternative exists. The School Board said it prefers the original version of the bill, which would have prohibited such lines within 500 feet of schools.

Community opposition in Stafford has grown in recent months. Residents have raised concerns about potential electromagnetic field exposure, impacts on property values, and effects on wetlands and streams. The Stafford County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution R25-303 in December 2025 opposing alignments it considers harmful to residents.

Dominion has said the project is needed to maintain grid reliability as demand grows across Northern Virginia and along the Interstate 95 corridor.

According to company data, peak load on Dominion’s system has doubled from about 20,000 megawatts over the past century to a projected 40,000 megawatts in roughly 15 to 16 years. Drivers include population growth, electric vehicle adoption, industrial expansion, and data center development in Northern Virginia.

During a late January and early February cold wave, PJM Interconnection — the regional grid operator — recorded multiple days of peak demand above 130 gigawatts. Dominion described the event as one of the largest winter demand periods in recent history, driven by prolonged cold temperatures and electric heating use.

The ValleyLink project is part of a larger $3 billion transmission portfolio selected by PJM in February 2025 through its Regional Transmission Expansion Plan competitive process. ValleyLink’s estimated cost is about $1 billion, though Dominion said final costs will depend on the approved route and will be detailed in its State Corporation Commission filing expected in late summer 2026.

The 765 kV structures would stand approximately 135 to 160 feet tall, about 20 feet taller than Dominion’s typical 500 kV towers. The right-of-way would be about 200 feet wide. It would be the first 765 kV line in Dominion’s service territory, though similar lines operate elsewhere in Virginia.

Dominion rescheduled its Stafford County public listening session on the North Anna to Bristers project for March 5, 2026, at Colonial Forge High School. ValleyLink open houses are planned for early March and June 2026 in affected counties.

Both projects must receive approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission before construction can begin. The review process will include detailed route analysis and opportunities for public comment.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.