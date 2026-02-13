Forest Park, Woodbridge students walk out

Students at at least two Prince William County high schools walked out of class Friday morning as part of a broader protest tied to federal immigration enforcement policies, according to school officials.

Key Takeaways

Date/Time: Friday morning, Feb. 13, 2026

Friday morning, Feb. 13, 2026 Where: Forest Park High School and Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge.

Forest Park High School and Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge. What Happened: Student-led walkouts occurred at all three schools. At Forest Park, students remained on campus; at Woodbridge, students left school grounds and walked along Old Bridge Road.

Student-led walkouts occurred at all three schools. At Forest Park, students remained on campus; at Woodbridge, students left school grounds and walked along Old Bridge Road. Why It Matters: The demonstrations are part of a broader nationwide student movement protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforcement actions.

The demonstrations are part of a broader nationwide student movement protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforcement actions. Who Drove The News: Diana Gulotta, communications director for Prince William County Public Schools, confirmed the walkouts.

Full Coverage

Prince William County Public Schools confirmed Friday afternoon that student-led walkouts took place at Forest Park High School and Woodbridge High School.

Diana Gulotta, the school division’s communications director, provided Potomac Local News with updated information identifying the three schools involved.

At Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, students exited the building during the morning to express their views and gathered outside on school property before returning to class, according to a letter sent to families by Principal Richard Martinez.

“The walkout was peaceful, though two students were involved in an altercation,” Martinez wrote in the Feb. 13 letter. However, sources told Potomac Local News several fights broke out in the parking lot.

School staff supervised students who participated and those who remained in class, Martinez said, adding that administrators worked to minimize disruption to instruction. Students involved in the altercation will be disciplined under the division’s Code of Behavior, and families have been contacted.

At Woodbridge High School, students also walked out on Friday morning but did not remain on campus.

“Students exited the building to express their views and did not remain on school grounds,” wrote Principal Dr. Heather Abney in a message to families. “They left campus and walked along Old Bridge Road.”

The Prince William County Police Department managed traffic along Old Bridge Road and provided supervision to ensure student safety, according to both the school and police.

Lt. Jonathan Perok, a police department spokesman, said officers were aware of the Woodbridge High School walkout and reported no significant issues beyond traffic disruption.

“I’m not aware of any significant issues other than some traffic disruption,” Perok said. He added that he was not aware of any criminal charges related to the incident.

Abney stated that because students left school grounds during the instructional day, the situation is under review, and any violations will be addressed in accordance with the Code of Behavior.

Sources told Potomac Local News a walkout at Gainesville High School was also planned today; however, school officials could not confirm the information. As of Friday afternoon, the school division had not reported any major incidents tied to that protest.

The walkouts follow a similar demonstration on Wednesday at Osbourn High School in Manassas, where students participated in a peaceful protest related to immigration enforcement. Comparable student-led walkouts have been reported in other Virginia school divisions and across the country this week.

Prince William County Public Schools officials emphasized that while student expression is recognized, safety and adherence to school rules remain priorities.

Annual members save nearly 30%. Upgrade today and SAVE, and keep up with the local news and events that matter most to you.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.