A Gaggle of Giggles: Stafford Mom Opens Silly Goose Imagination Village

A new imagination-based play space has landed in Stafford, created by a mom who saw a gap—and decided to fill it.

Silly Goose Imagination Village in North Stafford was founded by Ellen Devine, who moved to the area in 2024 and quickly noticed a lack of activities for her youngest child. While she frequented local libraries and restaurants with play areas, Devine said she “craved…a comfortable place to connect with people on a regular basis.”

Conversations with friends led her to research business ideas “just for fun,” before she began working with the University of Mary Washington’s Small Business Development Center. What started as a casual idea soon evolved into a dream—and then a concrete plan. Devine ultimately chose a space next to The Grounds Coffeehouse, allowing parents to grab coffee, bring their children in to play, and enjoy it while it’s still hot.

The village features several themed areas where children can role-play and explore imaginative play. The space is geared primarily toward preschool-aged children—Devine’s favorite age group to teach—but may also appeal to younger elementary-aged children. A thoughtfully designed seating area allows parents to connect with one another while maintaining full visibility of their children at play.

“Being a mom can feel lonely sometimes,” Devine said. “I have loved being able to make a space for people to come and know that someone else will be there who can relate to you.”

Silly Goose Imagination Village is located at 50 N. Stafford Complex Center, Suite 108. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Special events are held on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.