Prince William Athletes Compete At Olympics

Several athletes with ties to Prince William County are competing on the international stage at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: February 2026 | Prince William County and Milano-Cortina, Italy

Multiple Olympians attended or graduated from Prince William County schools.

Athletes are competing in figure skating, skeleton, and sled hockey.

School leaders highlighted the athletes as community role models.

Full Coverage

Prince William County Public Schools highlighted several current and former students competing for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

Sarah Everhardt, a 2025 graduate of Battlefield High School in Haymarket, was named an alternate for the U.S. women’s figure skating team. Everhardt trains with the Washington Figure Skating Club in Reston and earned a bronze medal at the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, according to USA Figure Skating and school officials.

Mystique Ro, a graduate of Brentsville District High School in Nokesville, is competing in women’s skeleton and the mixed team event. School officials said Ro is the first Winter Olympian from Prince William County to compete in the sport.

Evan Nichols, also a Battlefield High School alumnus, is representing Team USA in sled hockey. Nichols won a gold medal at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing and is returning for his second Paralympic appearance.

Figure skater Ilia Malinin, who attended Penn Elementary School in Prince William County through fifth grade, is competing in men’s singles and the team event. Malinin is the reigning world champion and is known for successfully landing a quadruple axel in competition.

Prince William County Public Schools recognized the athletes in recent posts, calling their achievements a point of pride for the local community.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.