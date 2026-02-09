OWL Volunteer Fire Department Names Leaders

The Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department has elected its leadership team for 2026.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: January–February 2026 | Woodbridge, Occoquan, Lorton

Members elected officers at the annual company meeting.

The department serves multiple Prince William County communities.

Volunteers logged tens of thousands of service hours.

Full Coverage

Members of the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department elected their 2026 leadership team during the company’s January meeting, with inductions held in February.

Todd Hewitt was elected president, with Sue Wessolleck serving as vice president. Wayne Haight was named department chief, supported by assistant chiefs Kurt Bolland, Ernest DeSantis, Ryan Williams, and Sandra Williams.

The department provides fire suppression, rescue, and emergency medical services to Woodbridge, Occoquan, Lorton, and surrounding areas.

According to department leadership, volunteers contributed more than 43,000 service hours in 2025.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.