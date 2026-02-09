Dumfries Hosts Annual Black History Program

The Town of Dumfries hosted its annual Black History Program on Sunday at Little Union Baptist Church, bringing residents together for a community-wide observance tied to a national milestone.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: February 8, 2026, 12:30–2:30 p.m. | Little Union Baptist Church, Dumfries

Dumfries marked Black History Month with its annual community program.

The event followed the national theme marking 100 years of Black history commemorations.

Town leaders and community partners participated in the observance.

Full Coverage

The Town of Dumfries held its annual Black History Program on Sunday, February 8, at Little Union Baptist Church, located at 17150 Batestown Road. The event drew residents of all ages for reflections, presentations, and performances focused on Black history and its continued significance.

This year’s program centered on the national theme “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” recognizing 100 years since historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson established Black History Week in 1926, an initiative that later expanded into Black History Month.

According to information shared by the Town of Dumfries, the program emphasized the evolution of efforts to recognize, preserve, and celebrate Black history, culture, achievements, and contributions in the United States. Organizers highlighted the importance of continuing to educate future generations and uphold these stories within the community.

Members of the Dumfries Town Council and town leadership participated in the program, offering remarks that focused on remembrance, progress, and unity. The event was designed to be inclusive and open to the public, reflecting Dumfries’ diverse community and its historical roots in Prince William County.

On Monday, the Town of Dumfries shared a thank-you video highlighting moments from the program, including performances, reflections, and community participation. The town publicly acknowledged Mayor Dr. Wood, council members Brian Fields, Selonia Miles, and Russell Young, town staff, including Tangela Innis, the Little Union Baptist Church congregation, and supporting partners, including Congressman Eugene Vindman and Potomac District representatives.

The annual Black History Program is part of Dumfries’ ongoing efforts to create space for reflection, celebration, and community connection through local observances.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.