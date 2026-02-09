DoDEA Opens $54M Quantico School

Students at Quantico Middle/High School began classes this month in a newly built $54 million campus on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: January 5–8, 2026 | Marine Corps Base Quantico

The new school replaces a 1962 facility.

The campus serves military-connected students.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for March 9.

Full Coverage

Quantico Middle/High School officially transitioned into its new facility following winter break, marking a major upgrade for students living on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The Department of Defense Education Activity school replaces a 63-year-old building that relied on trailers for classroom space, according to school officials.

The new campus includes flexible collaboration areas, STEM labs, a full auditorium and gym, expanded arts spaces, and new athletic fields. The design combines middle and high school programs in one building while maintaining separate learning areas.

Principal Miles Shea, named the 2025 DoDEA Principal of the Year, said the new building supports collaboration and modern instruction.

“The biggest difference is the collaboration space,” Shea said. “Kids are already out in the common areas working in small groups.”

Vice Principal Ben Kolodziej said the facility allows staff to better support students’ academic and creative strengths.

The project was built by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and serves approximately 500 students from military families. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 9.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.