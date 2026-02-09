All Prince William Boil Advisories Lifted

A series of boil water advisories affecting multiple Prince William County neighborhoods has now been fully lifted, clearing residents to resume normal tap water use.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., Prince William County

Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., Prince William County What happened: Virginia American Water lifted its boil water advisory for the Princedale neighborhood, ending all active advisories in the county.

Virginia American Water lifted its boil water advisory for the Princedale neighborhood, ending all active advisories in the county. Why it matters: All affected residents can now safely use tap water after following recommended flushing steps.

All affected residents can now safely use tap water after following recommended flushing steps. Who drove the news: Virginia American Water and Prince William Water.

Full Coverage

Virginia American Water lifted its precautionary boil water advisory at 12:30 p.m. Monday for 141 customers in the Princedale neighborhood of Prince William County after testing confirmed the water met all safety standards.

The advisory, issued Saturday, Feb. 7, affected customers on Northton Court, Princedale Drive, Photo Drive, Packard Drive, Pinwheel Circle, and Orangewood Drive. The utility said laboratory testing showed the drinking water is safe for all uses.

Customers in the Princedale neighborhood no longer need to boil their water but are advised to flush household systems before drinking or cooking. Virginia American Water recommends running a cold water faucet for three to five minutes, discarding three batches of ice from automatic ice makers, running water softeners through a regeneration cycle, and flushing drinking fountains for one minute at the highest possible flow rate.

The company also asked customers to share the update with others who may not have received the notice directly, including residents of apartment buildings, nursing homes, schools, and office buildings.

The Virginia American Water update follows the lifting of a separate boil water advisory Sunday afternoon by Prince William Water for customers in the Hoadly Manor Estates and Carter’s Grove subdivisions.

Prince William Water ended its advisory at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, after collecting bacteriological water samples over two days that tested negative for bacteria. That advisory was first issued Friday, Feb. 6, following a water system disruption.

During that advisory, Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega coordinated emergency water distribution, delivering bottled and containerized water to about 150 homes with assistance from homeowners’ association leaders, according to county officials.

With Virginia American Water’s announcement Monday, no boil water advisories remain in effect in Prince William County.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.