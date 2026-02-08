Woodbridge Caucus Recount, Water Advisory, Monks March Through Region

A lot happened across Prince William County and the surrounding region this weekend, and we break it all down in this Sunday news update.

We start in Woodbridge, where a Democratic firehouse primary to select a nominee for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors remains uncertified as a recount continues. Sources say the race between Muhammed “Sef” Casim and Pamela G. Montgomery was decided by about 30 votes, but party officials have not yet released official results.

We also cover a boil water advisory affecting parts of Prince William County, including Mid-County and Dale City neighborhoods. Two separate water utilities are involved, and residents are still waiting for clarity on what caused the disruption and when advisories will be lifted.

➡️ Learn more about the boil water advisory here:

Next, we follow the March for Peace, as Buddhist monks walking from Texas to Washington, D.C., passed through Prince William County after a large community gathering at the Stafford County Government Center. Despite bitter cold temperatures, crowds lined Route 1 in Dumfries and Woodbridge to welcome them.

We also take a look at the dangerously cold weather gripping the region, including wind chill warnings issued at Quantico — and the good news: forecasters say a warm-up into the 50s could arrive by midweek.

Finally, we preview the Manassas City Council meeting, where members will revisit a proposal to sell the former DMV site for a housing development after last month’s meeting was canceled due to weather.

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