Prince William Water Lifts Boil Advisory

A boil water advisory affecting two Prince William County neighborhoods was lifted Sunday afternoon, while a separate advisory in another part of the county remains in effect.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m., Prince William County

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m., Prince William County What happened: Prince William Water lifted a boil water advisory for Hoadly Manor Estates and Carter’s Grove after testing showed no bacteria.

Prince William Water lifted a boil water advisory for Hoadly Manor Estates and Carter’s Grove after testing showed no bacteria. Why it matters: Residents in those neighborhoods can safely resume normal tap water use, but confusion remains due to a separate active advisory elsewhere.

Residents in those neighborhoods can safely resume normal tap water use, but confusion remains due to a separate active advisory elsewhere. Who drove the news: Prince William Water, with coordination from Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Full Coverage

Prince William Water lifted its precautionary boil water advisory at 3 p.m. Sunday for customers in Hoadly Manor Estates and the Carter’s Grove subdivision, according to the utility.

The advisory was canceled after the utility collected bacteriological water samples over two days and confirmed that all results tested negative for bacteria. Testing was conducted in accordance with Virginia Department of Health requirements.

Residents in the affected neighborhoods may now use tap water without boiling. Prince William Water is notifying customers through automated phone calls and door hangers delivered to homes. The utility also advises residents to follow post-advisory flushing guidelines available on its website.

The advisory was first issued on Friday, Feb. 6, after a water system disruption. At the time of the advisory, the specific cause of the disruption was not publicly detailed.

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega coordinated emergency water distribution during the advisory period. About 150 homes received bottled or containerized water, with deliveries split between the two neighborhoods. Two pallets of water were distributed with help from the homeowners’ association presidents, according to county officials.

While the Prince William Water advisory has ended, a separate boil water advisory issued by Virginia American Water remains active in another part of Prince William County.

Virginia American Water issued its advisory Saturday, Feb. 7, affecting 141 customers in the Princedale neighborhood near Dale City. Streets impacted include Northton Court, Princedale Drive, Photo Drive, Packard Drive, Pinwheel Circle, and Orangewood Drive.

Customers in that area are instructed to boil tap water for one full minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, or preparing baby formula. The utility advises residents not to rely on home water filters, to discard ice or food made with tap water during the advisory, and to avoid swallowing water while bathing or showering. Pets should also be given boiled and cooled water.

Virginia American Water has said required water quality sampling may take up to 72 hours. The advisory will remain in place until testing is completed and the utility issues a cancellation notice. As of Sunday, no timeline for lifting the advisory had been announced.

Potomac Local News has requested an update from Virginia American Water and will publish additional information as soon as it becomes available.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.