Bitter Cold Gives Way to Warmup

Dangerously cold temperatures and high winds swept through the Potomac Communities region over the weekend, with forecasters now pointing to a dramatic warmup later this week.

Key Takeaways

Date: Saturday–Sunday, February 7–8, 2026

Location: Prince William County, Quantico, and surrounding areas

Wind chills dropped below zero as extreme cold warnings took effect.

Quantico and the National Weather Service warned of hazardous conditions.

Forecasters expect temperatures to rebound into the 50s by midweek.

Full Coverage

Extreme cold warnings and high wind alerts blanketed Northern Virginia over the weekend, bringing some of the coldest daytime temperatures the region has experienced in decades.

At Quantico Marine Corps Base, officials warned residents to expect wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero, along with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said daytime highs struggled to climb out of the teens, with overnight lows dropping into the single digits. Forecasters described conditions as unusually severe for the region.

Despite the harsh start to the week, relief is on the horizon. Meteorologists say temperatures will begin moderating by Monday, with highs climbing into the 30s before surging into the 40s and even the low 50s by Tuesday.

Forecasters cautioned that while warmer air is expected, a midweek system could bring rain, with only a slim chance of wintry precipitation lingering in higher elevations.

For many residents, the approaching warmup promises a welcome break from icy sidewalks, frozen pipes, and persistent snowpack that has lingered since late January.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.