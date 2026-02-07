Sources familiar with the vote say Muhammed “Sef” Casim narrowly defeated Pamela G. Montgomery in Saturday’s Democratic caucus to select a nominee for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, but the result remains uncertified as a recount continues.

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Key Takeaways

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

Time: Voting held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Woodbridge District, Prince William County

What happened: Democrats held an unassembled caucus to select a nominee for a March 10 special election.

Democrats held an unassembled caucus to select a nominee for a March 10 special election. Why it matters: The Democratic nominee will face Republican Jennie LaCroix in a short-turnaround general election.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Jennie LaCroix in a short-turnaround general election. Who drove the news: Muhammed “Sef” Casim, according to multiple sources familiar with the caucus vote.

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Full Coverage

According to multiple sources familiar with the vote count, Casim received approximately 288 votes to Montgomery’s roughly 258, a margin of about 30 votes in a contest that drew about 500 voters.

The Prince William County Democratic Committee has not released official results or certified the outcome. Party officials confirmed Saturday night that a recount was underway, but as of Sunday morning, no updated totals had been announced.

The delay has prompted questions from residents and party observers, given the relatively small number of ballots involved. As of Sunday, calls and messages seeking comment from the Democratic committee had not been returned.

The caucus, known as a firehouse primary, was held Saturday at two locations — Woodbridge Middle School and the Hilton Garden Inn at Neabsco Common Place. Registered voters in the Woodbridge District who signed a pledge affirming Democratic Party values were eligible to participate.

The winner of the caucus is expected to become the Democratic nominee in the March 10, 2026, special election to fill the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

The seat became vacant after former Supervisor Margaret Franklin resigned in January following her election to the Virginia House of Delegates. Franklin now represents the 23rd District in Richmond.

Casim, who uses the name Sufiyan “Sef” Casim in campaign materials, previously ran in the Democratic caucus for the 23rd House of Delegates District in December 2025 but did not secure the nomination.

Campaign finance records maintained by the Virginia Public Access Project list Casim as working in the information technology field and show he has an active local candidate committee for the Woodbridge supervisor race. Casim has described himself as a Prince William County resident, University of Mary Washington graduate, community advocate, and working parent, with campaign messaging focused on affordability, public safety, and opportunity.

Montgomery previously served as Franklin’s chief of staff and entered the caucus with close ties to the former supervisor’s office, positioning herself as a continuity candidate. Some party members had expected her to emerge as the nominee prior to Saturday’s vote.

Republicans have already selected longtime Woodbridge resident and business owner Jennie LaCroix as their nominee, setting up a fast-paced general election once Democrats formally confirm their candidate.

Neither Casim nor Montgomery had released a public statement as of Sunday afternoon. The Democratic committee has said certified results will be announced once the recount is complete.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.