Boil Water Advisories Expand Across County

Several Prince William County neighborhoods remained under boil water advisories Saturday after two separate water utilities reported supply disruptions affecting different parts of the county.

Key Takeaways

When and where: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Carters Grove, Hoadly Manor Estates, and the Princedale neighborhood near Dale City in Prince William County.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Carters Grove, Hoadly Manor Estates, and the Princedale neighborhood near Dale City in Prince William County. What happened: Two water companies issued precautionary boil water advisories following separate water supply disruptions.

Two water companies issued precautionary boil water advisories following separate water supply disruptions. Why it matters: Residents are advised to boil tap water before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or any other use.

Residents are advised to boil tap water before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or any other use. Who drove the news: Prince William Water, Virginia American Water, and Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Full Coverage

Prince William County residents in multiple neighborhoods remained under boil water advisories Saturday after separate incidents involving two water utilities.

Prince William Water issued a 48-hour boil water advisory Saturday for the Carters Grove subdivision and Hoadly Manor Estates following a disruption in the water supply. The advisory remained in effect Saturday as crews continued restoration efforts and required water quality testing.

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega notified residents of the advisory and said she contacted Prince William Water to request additional information on the cause of the disruption, the steps being taken to restore full service, and how residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

“I have already reached out directly to Prince William Water to get additional information on what caused the disruption, what steps are being taken to restore full service, and how residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted,” Vega said in a statement to constituents.

Vega also coordinated bottled water deliveries to affected residents. According to her office, water was delivered to about 150 homes: bottled water to one neighborhood and gallon containers to the other. Two pallets of water were distributed after coordinating with homeowners association presidents.

Later Saturday, Virginia American Water issued a separate precautionary boil water advisory affecting 141 customers in Prince William County. The advisory applies to customers in the Princedale neighborhood near Dale City, including homes on Northton Court, Princedale Drive, Photo Drive, Packard Drive, Pinwheel Circle, and Orangewood Drive.

Virginia American Water advised impacted customers to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, making baby formula or ice, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth.

The company also advised residents to discard any uncooked food, beverages, or ice made with tap water during the advisory period; avoid swallowing water while bathing or showering; and not rely on home water filters as a substitute for boiling water. Pets should also be provided with boiled and cooled water.

Virginia American Water said the advisory will remain in place until further notice and that required water quality sampling may take up to 72 hours to complete under Virginia Department of Health regulations.

Both utilities said they will notify customers when advisories are lifted. Maps of affected areas, flushing instructions, and additional guidance are available on the utilities’ websites.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.