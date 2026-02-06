Townhouse Fire Displaces 5 near Manassas

Fire crews responded late Friday morning to reports of a townhouse on fire in the 10900 block of Hiram Court in Manassas, according to a fire department release.

Units were dispatched around 11:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Crews used an exterior fire attack and quickly brought the flames under control.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The townhouse sustained extensive damage and was posted unsafe to occupy by the building official. Five adults were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office remained on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

The information was provided by the fire department in a public incident report.

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