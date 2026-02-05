Power Issues Disrupt Stafford County Schools

Power and internet issues disrupted operations at several Stafford County Public Schools today, affecting phones and connectivity as students returned to class on a regular schedule following last week’s snowstorm.

Key Takeaways

When and where: Feb. 5, 2026, around 10:45 a.m., Stafford County Public Schools, Stafford County

Feb. 5, 2026, around 10:45 a.m., Stafford County Public Schools, Stafford County What happened: Temporary, intermittent power and internet outages affected nearly all schools, limiting phone service at some locations

Temporary, intermittent power and internet outages affected nearly all schools, limiting phone service at some locations Why it matters: Stafford County was the only school division in the region to resume a normal schedule after more than a week of weather-related disruptions

Stafford County was the only school division in the region to resume a normal schedule after more than a week of weather-related disruptions Who drove the news: Stafford County Public Schools officials communicating with families and Dominion Power

Full Coverage

As of 10:50 a.m. today, Feb. 5, 2026, Dominion Power’s outage map showed no active outages in Stafford County, even as schools across the division reported intermittent power, internet, and phone service problems.

Stafford County Public Schools officials said the issues were tied to a problem affecting Dominion Power in the area. While electricity had been restored in most locations by mid-morning, phone service remained unreliable at some schools.

The outages were reported on a cold morning, with temperatures at Turner Field on Marine Corps Base Quantico reaching 28 degrees when the issues began.

In an email sent to families at 10:45 a.m., school officials said several schools were experiencing temporary disruptions but remained open and operational.

“Dear Stafford Schools Families, I am writing to inform you that several schools, including yours, are currently experiencing temporary, intermittent internet and power outages,” the message stated. “As a result, phone service at some schools may be limited or unavailable at times.”

The email added that school staff were using alternative communication methods and that student safety remained the division’s top priority as crews worked to restore full service.

Stafford County was the only school division in the region to resume a normal schedule Monday following a Jan. 25 snowstorm that led to more than a week of closures and delays across the Washington, D.C., and Fredericksburg areas.

School officials said updates would be shared as more information becomes available.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.