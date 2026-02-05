Jury Convicts Man In 2023 I-95 Killing

The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued statements this week on two separate criminal cases, announcing a jury verdict in a deadly 2023 abduction and homicide and sentencing in a decades-old cold case involving abduction and rape.

In the first case, a Prince William County jury on February 4, 2026, convicted Michael C. Davis, 38, of second-degree murder, abduction, three counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, 10 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felony eluding. The charges stem from the April 5, 2023, abduction and killing of Tatiana David and a pursuit involving Virginia State Police that ended in Prince William County. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Prosecutors said the case began when a Virginia State Police trooper stopped a Jeep Cherokee connected to a reported abduction out of Ithaca, New York. Authorities said Davis fled the stop, leading troopers on a pursuit along Interstate 95 that continued for more than 20 miles before the vehicle crashed near mile marker 148. Investigators said Davis opened fire on troopers and also shot David multiple times. She was found dead in the back seat, and forensic testing determined the fatal bullets came from Davis’ gun.

In a separate announcement, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said Russell Marubbio, 54, of Putnam County, Florida, was sentenced December 11, 2025, for an abduction and rape that occurred December 19, 1987, at a Chevron gas station in Prince William County. A jury convicted Marubbio in August 2025. A judge sentenced him to an active term of 25 years in prison with 55 years suspended, placed him on indefinite probation upon release, and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Both cases were prosecuted by the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, with Judge Kimberly A. Irving presiding. The source for this article is the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

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