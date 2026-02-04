Stafford Schools Opening ON TIME (Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026)

Several school divisions across Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg region will operate on modified schedules on Thursday as crews continue to address lingering snow and ice from the January 25, 2026, ice storm. One division plans a full return to normal operations, while others will open with delays. Some systems have not yet announced a decision.

Stafford County Public Schools

Open on time

Stafford County Public Schools will return to a normal schedule on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Division officials said improving weather conditions and rising temperatures have helped melt remaining snow and ice, leading to better roadway and sidewalk conditions across the county. Crews have been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to clear bus stops, with only a handful of temporary stops still in place.

Families are urged to use caution during the morning commute and around bus stops, as some areas may still have patches of snow, ice, or wet surfaces. Parents whose children were assigned temporary bus stops should continue using those locations until notified otherwise.

Prince William County Public Schools

Two-hour delay

All Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 6.

Classes will begin two hours later than normal, with morning bus transportation operating on a two-hour delay. Families are encouraged to monitor bus routes using the EZ A2B app and allow extra travel time, as conditions may vary by neighborhood.

Additional details for Thursday and Friday include:

Morning and full-day preschool will follow the two-hour delay

Morning preschool students will dismiss one hour later than usual

Afternoon preschool students will arrive one hour late

Field trips are canceled

A simplified breakfast will be served; lunch will be served as normal

Athletic activities will be decided on a case-by-case basis

Parents may choose not to send students to school if local conditions are unsafe. Absences will be excused once reported, and students will not be penalized academically.

PWCS plans to return to on-time openings beginning Monday.

Manassas City Public Schools

Two-hour delay

All Manassas City Public Schools and offices will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 6.

There will be no PreK classes during the delayed openings. AlphaBest child care will open at 8:30 a.m. The division plans to return to normal start times on Monday, Feb. 9.

Manassas Park City Schools

Two-hour delay

All Manassas Park City Schools will open two hours late Thursday, Feb. 5.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Two-hour delay

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will open two hours late Thursday, Feb. 5.

No AM ECSE preschool classes

PM preschool classes will begin on time

Essential and 12-month employees report on time

All other employees report two hours late

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

No announcement yet

As of publication time, Fredericksburg City Public Schools had not announced whether schools will open on time, be delayed, or close on Thursday. Updates will be shared once a decision is released.