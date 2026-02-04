Republicans Pick LaCroix, Democrats Set Caucus

Prince William Republicans and Democrats are moving forward with plans to select their candidates for the upcoming Woodbridge District Supervisor special election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

At a Feb. 2 special meeting, the Prince William County Republican Committee unanimously selected Jennie LaCroix as its nominee. LaCroix, a longtime Woodbridge resident and local business professional, previously ran for the Board of County Supervisors and was chosen to represent Republicans in the race to replace former Supervisor Margaret Franklin.

In announcing her candidacy, LaCroix emphasized protecting property values, maintaining affordability, and opposing proposed tax increases. She said her focus is on fiscal oversight and preserving the character and stability of the Woodbridge community.

Democrats, meanwhile, have not yet finalized their nominee. The Prince William County Democratic Committee announced it will hold an unassembled caucus on February 7, 2026, to select its candidate for the Woodbridge District seat.

Earlier this week, Potomac Local reported that Pamela G. Montgomery would be the Democratic candidate, based on information provided by the Prince William County Office of Elections. However, the Democratic Committee’s press release clarifies that two candidates have qualified to participate in the caucus: Montgomery and Muhammed S. Casim.

Montgomery previously served as chief of staff to former Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin. The caucus outcome will determine who advances to face LaCroix in the March special election.

Here’s the full Republican press release:

At a February 2nd special meeting called to seek a candidate for Woodbridge District County Board Supervisor, the Prince William County Republican Committee unanimously voted for Jeannie LaCroix as the Republican nominee for Woodbridge District County Board Supervisor. The special election to replace Supervisor Margaret Franklin is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Ms. LaCroix had previously been a candidate for the County Board of Supervisors. LaCroix is a longtime Woodbridge resident, community leader, and local business professional with a record of civic involvement and commitment to responsible local governance. She brings a steady, community-focused approach to leadership and a deep understanding of the issues facing Woodbridge families. “I am seeking election to the Board of County Supervisors because I care deeply about protecting and strengthening our community,” said LaCroix. “Leadership at the local level should be accountable, focused on residents, and grounded in responsible financial stewardship.” LaCroix emphasized her commitment to safeguarding Woodbridge’s long-term stability and character. “My priority is simple: to protect our property values, ensure responsible oversight of taxpayer dollars, and support thoughtful decision-making that benefits the people who live here,” she said. “This is about Woodbridge first and about maintaining the character, stability, and affordability of the place we call home. I am opposed to the massive tax increases being considered by the County Board. They will make the County less affordable for everyone.” The special election for Woodbridge District Supervisor will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Here’s the full Democratic press release:

On Monday, February 2nd, The Prince William County Democratic Committee announced the qualified candidates for the upcoming special election caucus for the Woodbridge District for the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors. The committee will hold an unassembled caucus to elect its nominee for the Woodbridge District on February 7th, 2026 from 10:00am-5:00pm. In no particular order, the qualified candidates are:

Pamela G. Montgomery

Muhammed S. Casim (Sef) Any voter who adheres to the values of the Democratic party, is registered to vote in the Woodbridge District, and who meets the participation requirements outlined in the call to caucus will be eligible to vote at any of the caucus locations. Locations for voting are:

Woodbridge Middle School, 2201 York Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/