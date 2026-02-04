Incumbent Brescia Runs Again in Manassas

Sara Brescia announced she is seeking re-election to the Manassas City School Board, asking voters for another four-year term as the city heads toward a November election.

Key Takeaways

Date: February 2026

Time: Morning announcement

Place: Manassas, Virginia

Brescia announced she is running for a second term on the Manassas City School Board.

The race will determine who helps set academic policy and governance for Manassas City Public Schools.

Brescia, first elected in 2022, has focused on academic standards, transparency, and accountability.

Full Coverage

Brescia, first elected to the Manassas City School Board in 2022, said her decision to seek re-election is rooted in what she describes as unfinished work within the school division.

In a written announcement, Brescia said she initially ran for office after becoming concerned that significant problems in the school system were not being addressed. She credited a broad coalition of voters across political affiliations for her initial victory and said that same sense of shared purpose is needed again.

During her first term, Brescia emerged as a vocal advocate for higher academic expectations, stronger behavioral standards, and increased transparency in school board operations. One of the most visible issues she has pushed has been revisiting the division’s grading policies, particularly the long-standing practice that prevents teachers from assigning grades below 50 percent even when students fail to submit work.

Brescia has argued that the so-called “50 floor” policy undermines accountability and does not prepare students for real-world expectations. At a June 2025 work session, she introduced a proposal that would allow teachers to assign zeroes when students make no attempt to complete assignments after a grace period, citing similar policies used in other Virginia school divisions.

That proposal prompted extended debate among board members, administrators, parents, and teachers, with discussions centering on how to balance student accountability with concerns about academic equity. The grading policy became a recurring topic at public meetings and community forums throughout 2024 and 2025.

In late 2025, following sustained public input and continued pressure from educators and parents, the school board voted to send the grading policy back to committee for further review and possible revision.

Beyond grading, Brescia has also pressed for changes related to student attendance and truancy, as well as how the school division shares performance and governance data with the public. Some of her motions on transparency and oversight have not received majority support from the board.

In her announcement, Brescia said the division has seen improvements in areas such as truancy rates, reading scores, teacher staffing, and governance transparency, while emphasizing that she does not view those changes as sufficient.

“This is not mission accomplished,” Brescia wrote, adding that her goal is a school system that attracts families to Manassas and earns public trust.

Brescia is expected to face voters in November as part of the city’s school board elections. Additional candidates have not yet been announced.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.