Goodwill Plans Larger England Run Store

Rappahannock Goodwill Region plans to relocate its England Run store to a much larger space inside the same Stafford County shopping center, with an opening targeted for early 2026.

Key Takeaways

When and where: First quarter 2026, time to be announced; former Big Lots building at 736 Warrenton Road, Stafford County.

What happened: Rappahannock Goodwill Region will move its England Run store into the former Big Lots space at The Shops of England Run.

Rappahannock Goodwill Region will move its England Run store into the former Big Lots space at The Shops of England Run. Why it matters: The new site will be nearly three times larger, creating Goodwill’s largest store in the region and expanding jobs, donations, and workforce programs.

The new site will be nearly three times larger, creating Goodwill’s largest store in the region and expanding jobs, donations, and workforce programs. Who drove the news: Rappahannock Goodwill Region leadership.

Full Coverage

Rappahannock Goodwill Region is relocating its England Run retail store within The Shops of England Run in Stafford County, moving from its current end-cap space into the former Big Lots building at 736 Warrenton Road.

The nonprofit plans to open the expanded location during the first quarter of 2026. Goodwill officials said the organization is not leaving the shopping center but shifting to a significantly larger space to meet growing demand.

The new store will be almost three times larger than the current England Run location, making it the largest Goodwill store in the Rappahannock region. The expanded footprint is expected to provide a more spacious shopping experience, increased donation capacity, and improved operational efficiency.

“As demand for Goodwill’s services continues to grow, relocating to a larger space allows us to expand retail and donation operations that directly fund workforce development programs,” said Sofia De Hoyos, senior director of marketing for Rappahannock Goodwill Region.

Goodwill officials said the relocation supports the organization’s mission to strengthen workforce development, economic mobility, and sustainability across the region. Revenue from retail sales helps fund job training, employment assistance, and support services.

In 2025, Goodwill’s regional mission impact included serving more than 10,500 people through employment and training services, placing 1,700 individuals into jobs, and distributing $115,000 in community supports for work readiness, transportation, and certifications, according to the organization. The average placement wage reported was $22.59 per hour, and more than 8 million pounds of materials were diverted from landfills and e-waste.

The new England Run store is expected to strengthen community impact by creating jobs, revitalizing a large vacant retail space, and expanding access to affordable goods. Goodwill said the larger and more visible location is also expected to increase donations by improving traffic flow and making drop-offs easier for donors.

The former Big Lots space required interior reconfiguration to support retail sales, donation intake, and back-of-house operations. A vendor was hired to complete build-out work, including installing fixtures and work areas and making updates to meet accessibility, safety, and operational standards.

While the New England Run store will be fully staffed for opening, Rappahannock Goodwill Region currently has 19 open positions across its service area, including retail associates, team leads, e-commerce specialists, and custodial roles. Job listings are posted on the organization’s website.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.