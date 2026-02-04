Dumfries Casino Guest Wins $1M Jackpot

A Prince William County resident won more than $1 million at The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries after placing a 25-cent wager, according to a press release from the casino. The $1,014,879 jackpot is believed to be the largest historical horse racing payout in U.S. history.

The winning bet was placed on January 22, 2026, on a “Straight Cash” historical horse racing terminal at the Dumfries casino. The jackpot surpassed the previous record of $914,530, which was won at Rosie’s Hampton in 2021, the release states.

The press release did not name the winner.

The Rose Gaming Resort opened in November 2024 and is located in the Town of Dumfries. The $460 million resort employs nearly 500 people and includes more than 1,600 historical racing machines, a hotel, meeting and event space, and eight bars and restaurants.

The casino is owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated, which operates eight historical horse racing venues across Virginia, along with Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County. Colonial Downs is expected to host a record-setting live racing season this year, including the Virginia Derby as a Kentucky Derby qualifying race, according to the company.

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