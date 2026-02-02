Two Person Drama Comes to Manassas

Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory will present Visiting Mr. Green, a two-character comedy-drama by Jeff Baron, with performances scheduled from February 27 through March 8 at the ARTfactory in Manassas, according to a press release from the theater.

The play centers on a court-ordered visit between an elderly widower, Mr. Green, and a young corporate executive, Ross Gardiner. What begins as an obligation gradually develops into a relationship that explores forgiveness, tradition, and understanding across generations.

The production is directed by Kimberly Kemp and stars Robert Leembruggen as Mr. Green and Joshua Mutterperl as Gardiner. ARTfactory officials said the show is sponsored by UVA Health and will include post-show talk-backs after each performance, including one special discussion with UVA Health representatives on Friday, February 27.

Performances will take place in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on February 27, 28, March 6, and 7, with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 1 and 8. ARTfactory is also offering free tickets to students and educators, with availability through the box office. The information was provided by Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/