School Delays And Closures Tuesday Feb 3

Several school divisions across Prince William County and the Fredericksburg region announced delays or remote learning for Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, due to lingering road and sidewalk conditions.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, across Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and Fredericksburg

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, across Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and Fredericksburg What happened: School divisions announced two-hour delays or remote learning because of road conditions.

School divisions announced two-hour delays or remote learning because of road conditions. Why it matters: Delays and closures affect student transportation, family schedules, and access to school services.

Delays and closures affect student transportation, family schedules, and access to school services. Who drove the news: Local school divisions.

Full Coverage

Prince William County Public Schools

All Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. The delay is intended to provide additional daylight and travel time as road and sidewalk conditions vary across the county.

Parents and guardians may choose not to send their child to school if they believe travel conditions in their area are unsafe. Absences will be excused once reported by a parent or guardian, and students will not be penalized academically, though they are expected to make up assignments.

School officials said families and staff should allow extra time for arrival and departure. Families are encouraged to monitor buses using the EZ A2B app.

PWCS said it is monitoring weather conditions that could affect schedules on Wednesday, with a decision to be announced Tuesday evening.

Classes will begin two hours late, with families advised to check with individual schools for specific bell times. Morning bus transportation will operate on a two-hour delay.

All Career and Technical Education transportation programs, except the Practical Nursing program, will follow the two-hour delay. Students should report to their base school and receive transportation according to the delayed schedule. Practical Nursing students should take the bus to their base school.

The School Age Child Care program will open two hours late. A simplified breakfast will be offered, and lunch will be served.

Morning and full-day preschool programs will follow the two-hour late arrival. Morning preschool students will be dismissed one hour later than usual, while afternoon preschool students will arrive one hour later.

All field trips are canceled. Athletic activities will be decided on an individual basis by appropriate personnel, depending on road conditions.

Parents and guardians are asked not to bring students to school early during a delayed opening, as staff members may also be delayed.

Employees

Employees on the teacher salary scale (pay grade 12) and less-than-250-day non-exempt employees will report to work two hours late. Inclement weather employees and Food and Nutrition employees are expected to report on time.

Bus drivers, bus attendants, route managers, and dispatchers will report to work one hour late. School-based and central office administrators (pay grade 13 and above) and all 250-day classified employees will report one hour late or at a time directed by the superintendent.

Employees who regularly telework should follow the delayed start guidance that applies to their position. Professional development activities may be canceled, and employees are advised to check with the sponsoring department or school.

Stafford County Public Schools

Stafford County schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to road conditions in parts of the county. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay, and families may experience minor bus stop adjustments for safety.

Adjusted start and dismissal times are as follows:

High schools, Phoenix Regional, and Heather Empfield will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elementary schools Shift 1 will operate from 10:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and Shift 2 from 10:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Middle schools will operate from 11:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

North Star Early Childhood Education Center will begin its full-day program at 9:37 a.m., with no morning half-day program. The afternoon half-day program will begin at noon. Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center will begin its full-day program at 11:23 a.m., with no morning half-day program, and the afternoon half-day program will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will operate on Code 3 for Monday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Code 3 is a remote learning day for students. Twelve-month employees are required to report on time.

Manassas City Public Schools

All Manassas City Public Schools and offices will open two hours late Tuesday. There will be no Pre-K classes, and AlphaBest child care will open at 8:30 a.m.

Manassas Park City Schools

All Manassas Park City Schools will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will operate on Code Blue, a remote learning day, on Tuesday, Feb. 3. District officials cited continued road and sidewalk conditions as challenges for safe travel.

All staff are expected to work remotely. Twelve-month employees may report to buildings or telework, while essential employees should follow supervisor guidance.

Meal distribution for students will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at James Monroe High School. Students do not need to be present for pickup; a parent or adult relative may collect meals by providing the student’s name.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.